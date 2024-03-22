Oracle (ORCL) Suite Adopted by Round Rock School District Police

Oracle ORCL recently announced that its Public Safety Suite has been deployed by the Round Rock Independent School District Police Department to enhance the latter’s information access and communications across numerous school campuses. With ORCL's modern suite, the department has the necessary tools to foster a safe and equitable environment for students.



As a newly established agency dedicated to the district, the police department wanted to revolutionize its technology infrastructure for better agility and responsiveness. After evaluating various options, Oracle stood out for the comprehensive suite of hardware and software that aligned with the department’s goals.



The deployment of ORCL's suite has enabled seamless communication through connected applications like the Dispatch Command Center, Personal Communication System, Vehicle Communication System and Records Management System. This facilitates uninterrupted information exchange between officers and dispatchers, improving transparency and accountability.



Additionally, the company's suite integrates with the State of Texas' National Incident Reporting System and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, streamlining the submission of crime incident reports when necessary.

ORCL’s Clientele to Aid Cloud Services & License Revenues

Oracle has been expanding its clientele constantly. It has acquired some notable clients like the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, ONO Pharmaceutical and Nokia NOK. These clients are expected to aid cloud services and license revenues in the upcoming quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ORCL’s fiscal 2024 cloud services and license revenues is pegged at $44.68 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 26.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings is pegged at $5.58 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.98%.



The Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts chose Oracle as one of four cloud service providers for its technology upgrade plans. This decision allows the U.S. Courts to utilize Oracle Cloud Infrastructure services and Oracle Cloud VMware Solution over the next 10 years under a $100 million agreement. This move aims to improve efficiency across the Judiciary's IT systems.



Oracle Corporation Japan revealed that ONO Pharmaceutical, located in Osaka, has integrated ORCL’s Clinical Trial Management System Cloud Service into its clinical trial processes as part of the pharmaceutical company’s digital transformation strategy. This implementation allows ONO Pharmaceutical to centrally manage clinical trial data and monitoring activities worldwide, aiming to reduce the workload associated with system management.



Nokia has adopted Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) to bring together 14 separate HR applications into one cloud-based system as part of its digitalization efforts. With Oracle Cloud HCM, Nokia aims to simplify HR tasks for its large global workforce of more than 80,000 employees across 115 countries. This shift will streamline more than 100 HR processes into a single integrated HR management system.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 22.4% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s growth of 11.7% due to the tough competition from giants like Salesforce CRM and Microsoft MSFT.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Salesforce’s Sales Cloud helps automate sales tasks, generate leads and improve communication through various channels. It also offers CRM solutions tailored for government use. These solutions assist public sector organizations in delivering faster, more precise and personalized services to citizens.



Microsoft Cloud is a collection of technology tools and solutions that help businesses succeed in today's evolving environment. MSFT offers specialized plans for government agencies to meet their specific needs. These plans include all the features of Microsoft 365 services hosted in a special cloud environment to adhere to the U.S. security and regulatory standards

