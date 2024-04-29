Oracle (ORCL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Oracle (ORCL) standing at $116.49, reflecting a -0.61% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.32% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.35%.

The software maker's stock has dropped by 6.69% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.9% and the S&P 500's loss of 2%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Oracle in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.64, down 1.8% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $14.56 billion, indicating a 5.21% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $5.58 per share and a revenue of $53.22 billion, demonstrating changes of +8.98% and +6.54%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Oracle. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.05% increase. Oracle is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Oracle currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 21. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 28.54 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that ORCL currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.87. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Computer - Software industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.32.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, positioning it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

