Oracle (ORCL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Oracle (ORCL) closed the most recent trading day at $97.26, moving -0.6% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.74%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the software maker had gained 2.24% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.72% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 0.85% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Oracle as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.58, up 2.6% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.74 billion, up 16.04% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.04 per share and revenue of $49.86 billion, which would represent changes of +2.86% and +17.47%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Oracle should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Oracle is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Oracle currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.42. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.16, which means Oracle is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that ORCL currently has a PEG ratio of 2.43. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ORCL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.06 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

