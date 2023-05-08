Oracle (ORCL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Oracle (ORCL) closed at $96.79, marking a -0.19% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.05%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 6.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the software maker had gained 1.09% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.18% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Oracle as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Oracle to post earnings of $1.58 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.6%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $13.74 billion, up 16.04% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.04 per share and revenue of $49.86 billion, which would represent changes of +2.86% and +17.47%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Oracle should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Oracle currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Oracle has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.25 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.85, which means Oracle is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that ORCL currently has a PEG ratio of 2.41. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Computer - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.09 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

