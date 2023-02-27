Oracle (ORCL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Oracle (ORCL) closed at $87.96, marking a -0.79% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.31% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the software maker had lost 0.37% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.25% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 1% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Oracle as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Oracle to post earnings of $1.19 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5.31%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $12.39 billion, up 17.9% from the year-ago period.

ORCL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.90 per share and revenue of $49.74 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of 0% and +17.19%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Oracle. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% lower. Oracle currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Oracle's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.08. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.42.

It is also worth noting that ORCL currently has a PEG ratio of 2.26. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ORCL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.09 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

