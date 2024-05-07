Oracle (ORCL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Oracle (ORCL) closed the most recent trading day at $117.93, moving -0.35% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.08%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.1%.

Shares of the software maker have depreciated by 4.83% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.89% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.35%.

The upcoming earnings release of Oracle will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Oracle is projected to report earnings of $1.64 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 1.8%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $14.56 billion, indicating a 5.21% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.58 per share and a revenue of $53.22 billion, representing changes of +8.98% and +6.54%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Oracle. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% lower within the past month. Oracle presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Oracle has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.2 right now. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 29.49.

Meanwhile, ORCL's PEG ratio is currently 1.89. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Computer - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.36 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

