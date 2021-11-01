Oracle (ORCL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Oracle (ORCL) closed the most recent trading day at $94.38, moving -1.63% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the software maker had gained 6.91% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.68% in that time.

ORCL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.11, up 4.72% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $10.21 billion, up 4.2% from the year-ago period.

ORCL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.65 per share and revenue of $42.23 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -0.43% and +4.32%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ORCL. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. ORCL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, ORCL currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.61. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 38.54, so we one might conclude that ORCL is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that ORCL has a PEG ratio of 2.42 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Computer - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.97 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

