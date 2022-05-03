Oracle (ORCL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Oracle (ORCL) closed the most recent trading day at $73.29, moving -0.96% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.48% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.

Coming into today, shares of the software maker had lost 11.98% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 11.75%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.48%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Oracle as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.36, down 11.69% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.65 billion, up 3.74% from the year-ago period.

ORCL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.76 per share and revenue of $42.24 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1.93% and +4.36%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Oracle. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Oracle is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Oracle is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.53. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.95.

It is also worth noting that ORCL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.94. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. ORCL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.28 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.