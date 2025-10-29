Oracle (ORCL) Stock Moves -1.97%: What You Should Know

Oracle (ORCL) closed at $275.30 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.97% move from the prior day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.55%.

The software maker's shares have seen a decrease of 0.15% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.83%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Oracle in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.63, signifying a 10.88% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $16.15 billion, reflecting a 14.84% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $6.8 per share and revenue of $66.89 billion, indicating changes of +12.77% and +16.54%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Oracle. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.53% higher. Oracle presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Oracle is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 41.3. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 29.41, so one might conclude that Oracle is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that ORCL has a PEG ratio of 2.4. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Computer - Software industry stood at 2.16 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

