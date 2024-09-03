Oracle (ORCL) Stock Moves -1.27%: What You Should Know

Oracle (ORCL) closed the latest trading day at $139.50, indicating a -1.27% change from the previous session's end. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.26%.

Shares of the software maker have appreciated by 10.5% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.78%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Oracle in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.32, up 10.92% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $13.22 billion, indicating a 6.14% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.19 per share and revenue of $57.75 billion. These totals would mark changes of +11.33% and +9.04%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Oracle should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher. Oracle is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Oracle has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.84 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 31.63 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that ORCL currently has a PEG ratio of 2.07. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Computer - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.4 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ORCL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.