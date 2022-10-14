Oracle (ORCL) Stock Moves -1.37%: What You Should Know

Oracle (ORCL) closed at $64.31 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.37% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.37% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.21%.

Coming into today, shares of the software maker had lost 7.18% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 9.03%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.51%.

Oracle will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Oracle is projected to report earnings of $1.18 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 2.48%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.05 billion, up 16.29% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.97 per share and revenue of $49.62 billion, which would represent changes of +1.43% and +16.91%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Oracle. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.62% lower. Oracle is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Oracle is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.11. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.49, so we one might conclude that Oracle is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that ORCL has a PEG ratio of 1.64. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ORCL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.92 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ORCL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



