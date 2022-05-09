Oracle (ORCL) Stock Moves -1.31%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Oracle (ORCL) closed at $71.54, marking a -1.31% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 3.2% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.99%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the software maker had lost 10.44% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 11.63% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 7.87% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Oracle as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.36, down 11.69% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.65 billion, up 3.74% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.76 per share and revenue of $42.24 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1.93% and +4.36%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Oracle. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Oracle currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Oracle is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.22. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 29.47, which means Oracle is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that ORCL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.9. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. ORCL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.21 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

