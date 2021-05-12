Oracle (ORCL) Stock Moves -1.21%: What You Should Know

Oracle (ORCL) closed at $76.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.21% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.15%.

Coming into today, shares of the software maker had gained 1.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 1.23%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.7%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ORCL as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, ORCL is projected to report earnings of $1.31 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 9.17%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11.07 billion, up 6.01% from the year-ago period.

ORCL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.46 per share and revenue of $40.32 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +15.84% and +3.2%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ORCL should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ORCL is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note ORCL's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.43. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 34.85, which means ORCL is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, ORCL's PEG ratio is currently 2.05. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Computer - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.34 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

