Oracle (ORCL) Stock Moves -1.11%: What You Should Know

Oracle (ORCL) closed at $74.03 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.11% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.71%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the software maker had gained 6.32% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 1.37%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.44%.

Oracle will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Oracle is projected to report earnings of $1.07 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3.88%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11.46 billion, up 17.82% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.21 per share and revenue of $49.12 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.33% and +15.74%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Oracle. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Oracle currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Oracle is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.37. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.67, which means Oracle is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that ORCL has a PEG ratio of 1.8. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Computer - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.23 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Lead to Big Gains for Your Portfolio

The significance of semiconductors can't be overstated. Your smartphone couldn't function without it. Your personal computer would crash in minutes. Digital cameras, washing machines, refrigerators, ovens. You wouldn't be able to use any of them without semiconductors.

Disruptions in the supply chain have given semiconductors tremendous pricing power. That's why they present such a tremendous opportunity for investors.

And today, in a new free report, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most. It's yours free and with no obligation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.