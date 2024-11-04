Oracle (ORCL) Stock Moves -0.25%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Oracle (ORCL) closed at $169.59, marking a -0.25% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.28% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.61%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.33%.

Coming into today, shares of the software maker had lost 0.49% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.1%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.41%.

The upcoming earnings release of Oracle will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Oracle is projected to report earnings of $1.48 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10.45%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $14.12 billion, indicating a 9.14% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

ORCL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.20 per share and revenue of $58.02 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +11.51% and +9.55%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Oracle. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Oracle boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Oracle is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.43. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.76.

Investors should also note that ORCL has a PEG ratio of 2.53 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Computer - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.43 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 83, this industry ranks in the top 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

