Oracle (ORCL) Stock Moves -0.21%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Oracle (ORCL) reached $138.90, with a -0.21% movement compared to the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.32%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.85%.

The software maker's shares have seen an increase of 0.13% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 1.52%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Oracle in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Oracle to post earnings of $1.32 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 10.92%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.22 billion, up 6.14% from the prior-year quarter.

ORCL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.19 per share and revenue of $57.75 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +11.33% and +9.04%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Oracle should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher. Oracle currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Oracle is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.5. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 31.48 of its industry.

One should further note that ORCL currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.04. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Computer - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.36 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

