Oracle (ORCL) Stock Moves -0.72%: What You Should Know

Oracle (ORCL) closed the most recent trading day at $108.25, moving -0.72% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.34%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.98%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.62%.

Shares of the software maker witnessed a loss of 3.31% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 0.34% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.57%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Oracle in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.32, marking a 9.09% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $13.05 billion, up 6.32% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $5.54 per share and revenue of $53.56 billion, indicating changes of +8.2% and +7.22%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Oracle. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.41% higher. Oracle currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Oracle is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.69. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 28.27 for its industry.

It's also important to note that ORCL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.24. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. ORCL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.25 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

