Oracle (ORCL) Stock Moves 0.39%: What You Should Know

Oracle (ORCL) closed at $63.60 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.39% move from the prior day. This move traded in line with S&P 500. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.57%.

Heading into today, shares of the software maker had gained 0.44% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 9.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.69% in that time.

ORCL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.11, up 14.43% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $10.06 billion, up 2.64% from the year-ago period.

ORCL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.34 per share and revenue of $40.02 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +12.73% and +2.42%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ORCL should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.21% higher. ORCL is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note ORCL's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.58. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 39.26, so we one might conclude that ORCL is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that ORCL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.33. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Computer - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ORCL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

