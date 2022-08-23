Oracle (ORCL) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know

Oracle (ORCL) closed the most recent trading day at $76.41, moving -0.07% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the software maker had gained 2.14% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.4%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.59%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Oracle as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Oracle to post earnings of $1.07 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.88%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $11.47 billion, up 17.86% from the prior-year quarter.

ORCL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.21 per share and revenue of $49.73 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.33% and +17.17%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Oracle. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Oracle is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Oracle's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.68. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 28.92, so we one might conclude that Oracle is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that ORCL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.83. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ORCL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.2 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



