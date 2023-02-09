Oracle (ORCL) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Oracle (ORCL) closed at $86.65, marking a -0.05% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.88% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.73%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.59%.

Coming into today, shares of the software maker had lost 2.16% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 14.64%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.83%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Oracle as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Oracle to post earnings of $1.19 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5.31%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.39 billion, up 17.9% from the prior-year quarter.

ORCL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.91 per share and revenue of $49.74 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +0.2% and +17.19%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Oracle. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.17% lower. Oracle is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Oracle has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.67 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.82.

Also, we should mention that ORCL has a PEG ratio of 2.21. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ORCL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.1 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.