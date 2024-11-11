Oracle (ORCL) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Oracle (ORCL) closed the latest trading day at $189.13, indicating a -0.06% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.69%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the software maker had gained 7.67% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.37% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Oracle will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Oracle is projected to report earnings of $1.48 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10.45%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.12 billion, up 9.14% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $6.20 per share and a revenue of $58.02 billion, indicating changes of +11.51% and +9.55%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Oracle. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. As of now, Oracle holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Oracle is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 30.54. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 31.24 for its industry.

It's also important to note that ORCL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.82. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.61 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Free Report: 5 Clean Energy Stocks with Massive Upside

Energy is the backbone of our economy. It’s a multi-trillion dollar industry that has created some of the world’s largest and most profitable companies.

Now state-of-the-art technology is paving the way for clean energy sources to overtake “old-fashioned” fossil fuels. Trillions of dollars are already pouring into clean energy initiatives, from solar power to hydrogen fuel cells.

Emerging leaders from this space could be some of the most exciting stocks in your portfolio.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.