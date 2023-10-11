Oracle (ORCL) Software Integrated by the University of Tennessee

Oracle ORCL recently announced that the University of Tennessee is extending the use of Oracle Cloud by integrating Oracle Fusion Cloud Student (Oracle Student). The university aims to make it easier for students to streamline processes like taking classes, financial aid and other support they need till graduation and beyond.



The University of Texas System is planning to replace its existing Banner and CAMS systems with Oracle Student, which is internally referred to as Dynamic Administrative Systems for Higher Education Student.



This transition aims to seamlessly integrate Oracle Student with The University of Texas System's Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications for financial, human resources and supply-chain management, creating a unified cloud-based platform that offers comprehensive insights and support from administrative functions to student success.



Oracle Student will empower students to efficiently manage their academic journey, taking control of their education and achieving their objectives. It will provide tools for tasks, such as course registration, financial aid planning for both term and non-term periods, multi-year course planning scenarios and real-time data analysis.

Oracle Faces Competition in the Student Information Market

The increasing trend for e-learning and improving the quality of education is driving digitalization in the education industry. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic initiated the need for digitalization in this sector.



Per a Markets and Markets report, the global student information system market size was valued at $10.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 14.9% from 2023 to 2027.



Shares of Oracle, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), have gained 34.2% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s rise of 37% due to competition from major providers like SAP SAP, Salesforce CRM and Workday WDAY.



SAP Student Lifecycle Management (SLCM) is an all-in-one solution for the higher education sector. It helps IT teams to maintain student records, admissions, class scheduling and academic structure with the help of an integrated approach. SLCM also helps in academic services for teaching and research.



Salesforce.org Education Cloud is the complete customer relationship management software for colleges and universities. It helps the user track all of the constituent relationships, from donors and alumni to prospects. Education Cloud provides functions across the student lifecycle, including recruitment, alumni database, CRM, enrolment management and academic advising.



Workday Student’s system is made to seamlessly unite the whole institution and seamlessly serve both students and leaders. The software is primarily built to ease student engagement from wherever they are. The software provides tools like alerts and email campaigns to provide an experience to the students.



Oracle Fusion Cloud Student simplifies processes to give educators more time to shape the future of higher education. It is built on the world’s leading cloud technology and shaped by 30 years of higher education expertise.



To fend off competition, Oracle has entered into some notable collaborations with higher education bodies like Victoria University, TAFE NSW and DIKSHA. These collaborations are expected to boost cloud services and license revenues in the current financial year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ORCL’s fiscal 2024 cloud services and licence revenues is pegged at $44.65 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 26.88%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at a profit of $5.54 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.2%.

