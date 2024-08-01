Oracle (ORCL) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Oracle (ORCL) ended the recent trading session at $137.51, demonstrating a -1.39% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.37% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.21%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.3%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the software maker had lost 3.41% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.11% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Oracle in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.32, reflecting a 10.92% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $13.22 billion, indicating a 6.17% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $6.18 per share and a revenue of $57.75 billion, indicating changes of +11.15% and +9.04%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Oracle. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.25% increase. Currently, Oracle is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Oracle's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 22.55. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 30.52.

It's also important to note that ORCL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.05. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.47 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 156, this industry ranks in the bottom 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

