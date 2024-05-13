Oracle (ORCL) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Oracle (ORCL) closed the most recent trading day at $116.37, moving -0.26% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.21%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.29%.

The software maker's shares have seen a decrease of 3.67% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.29%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Oracle in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.64, marking a 1.8% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $14.56 billion, up 5.21% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.58 per share and a revenue of $53.22 billion, indicating changes of +8.98% and +6.54%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Oracle. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.02% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Oracle presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Oracle is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.9. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 28.97, so one might conclude that Oracle is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that ORCL has a PEG ratio of 1.86. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Computer - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.4 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, placing it within the top 36% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

