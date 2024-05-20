Oracle (ORCL) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Oracle (ORCL) closed at $124.52 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.83% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.49%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.65%.

The software maker's shares have seen an increase of 7.5% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.78%.

The upcoming earnings release of Oracle will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.64, showcasing a 1.8% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $14.56 billion, indicating a 5.21% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

ORCL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.58 per share and revenue of $53.22 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.98% and +6.54%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Oracle. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Oracle is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Oracle's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 22.13. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 29.22, which means Oracle is trading at a discount to the group.

It's also important to note that ORCL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.97. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Computer - Software industry stood at 2.45 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, finds itself in the top 27% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

