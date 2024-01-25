Oracle (ORCL) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Oracle (ORCL) closed at $115, marking a +0.6% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.64%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.19%.

Coming into today, shares of the software maker had gained 7.9% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 5.21%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.48%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Oracle in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.37, signifying a 12.3% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $13.27 billion, indicating a 7.07% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.53 per share and a revenue of $53.33 billion, indicating changes of +8.01% and +6.75%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Oracle. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% higher. At present, Oracle boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Oracle is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 20.66. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 33.71.

One should further note that ORCL currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.76. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.35 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, finds itself in the top 33% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ORCL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.