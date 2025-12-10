Oracle (ORCL) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended November 2025, Oracle (ORCL) reported revenue of $16.06 billion, up 14.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.26, compared to $1.47 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.55% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16.15 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.63, the EPS surprise was +38.65%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Geographic Revenue- Americas : $10.47 billion versus $10.23 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.2% change.

: $10.47 billion versus $10.23 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.2% change. Geographic Revenue- Asia-Pacific : $1.83 billion versus $1.92 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.9% change.

: $1.83 billion versus $1.92 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.9% change. Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa : $3.76 billion compared to the $3.98 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.2% year over year.

: $3.76 billion compared to the $3.98 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.2% year over year. Revenues- Hardware : $776 million versus $713.6 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.6% change.

: $776 million versus $713.6 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.6% change. Revenues- Services : $1.43 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.36 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.4%.

: $1.43 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.36 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.4%. Revenues- Software- Software license : $939 million versus $1.18 billion estimated by six analysts on average.

: $939 million versus $1.18 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Revenues- Software : $5.88 billion versus $6.06 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $5.88 billion versus $6.06 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Revenues- Cloud : $7.98 billion versus $8.01 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $7.98 billion versus $8.01 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Revenues- Software- Software support : $4.94 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.9 billion.

: $4.94 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.9 billion. CLOUD REVENUES BY OFFERINGS- Cloud applications : $3.9 billion versus $3.87 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.5% change.

: $3.9 billion versus $3.87 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.5% change. CLOUD REVENUES BY OFFERINGS- Cloud infrastructure: $4.08 billion compared to the $4.16 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -32.3% year over year.

Here is how Oracle performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Oracle have returned -6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

