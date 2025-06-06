Oracle (ORCL) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Analysts on Wall Street project that Oracle (ORCL) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.64 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 0.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $15.54 billion, increasing 8.8% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Oracle metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Hardware' should come in at $794.82 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Cloud license and on-premise license' to reach $1.81 billion. The estimate points to a change of -1.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Services' will reach $1.34 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Cloud services and license support' should arrive at $11.60 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +13.4% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Cloud Services and License Support Revenues by Ecosystem' reaching $11.60 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +13.4% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Cloud Services and License Support Revenues by Ecosystem- Applications cloud services and license support' at $4.91 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Cloud Services and License Support Revenues by Ecosystem- Infrastructure cloud services and license support' will likely reach $6.70 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +19.8%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenue- Americas' will reach $9.81 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +9.6% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenue- Asia-Pacific' will reach $1.90 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.4%.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa' stands at $3.75 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6%.



View all Key Company Metrics for Oracle here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Oracle have returned +13.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. Currently, ORCL carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.