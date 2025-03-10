Oracle (ORCL) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Oracle (ORCL) reported $14.13 billion in revenue for the quarter ended February 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.4%. EPS of $1.47 for the same period compares to $1.41 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.36 billion, representing a surprise of -1.59%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -0.68%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.48.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Oracle performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Geographic Revenue- Americas : $9 billion compared to the $9.05 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.8% year over year.

: $9 billion compared to the $9.05 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.8% year over year. Geographic Revenue- Asia-Pacific : $1.71 billion versus $1.80 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.9% change.

: $1.71 billion versus $1.80 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.9% change. Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa : $3.42 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.48 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.2%.

: $3.42 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.48 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.2%. Revenue- Hardware : $703 million versus $719.61 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.8% change.

: $703 million versus $719.61 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.8% change. Revenue- Cloud license and on-premise license : $1.13 billion compared to the $1.20 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.1% year over year.

: $1.13 billion compared to the $1.20 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.1% year over year. Revenue- Cloud services and license support : $11.01 billion compared to the $12.39 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.5% year over year.

: $11.01 billion compared to the $12.39 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.5% year over year. Cloud Services and License Support Revenues by Ecosystem : $11.01 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $11.20 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.5%.

: $11.01 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $11.20 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.5%. Revenue- Services : $1.29 billion compared to the $1.25 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.2% year over year.

: $1.29 billion compared to the $1.25 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.2% year over year. Revenues by Offerings- Cloud services : $6.21 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.31 billion.

: $6.21 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.31 billion. Revenues by Offerings- License support : $4.80 billion versus $4.86 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $4.80 billion versus $4.86 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Cloud Services and License Support Revenues by Ecosystem- Applications cloud services and license support : $4.81 billion versus $4.85 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5% change.

: $4.81 billion versus $4.85 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5% change. Cloud Services and License Support Revenues by Ecosystem- Infrastructure cloud services and license support: $6.20 billion compared to the $6.32 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.2% year over year.

Shares of Oracle have returned -11.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

