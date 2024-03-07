Oracle (ORCL) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Analysts on Wall Street project that Oracle (ORCL) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.37 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 12.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $13.27 billion, increasing 7.1% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Oracle metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Cloud license and on-premise license' to come in at $1.21 billion. The estimate points to a change of -6.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Hardware' should arrive at $758.36 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.5%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Services' stands at $1.41 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.5%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Cloud services and license support' of $11.12 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +24.6% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Cloud Services and License Support Revenues by Ecosystem' should come in at $9.90 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +10.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenue- Americas' will likely reach $8.31 billion. The estimate points to a change of +8.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenue- Asia-Pacific' will reach $1.73 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA)' reaching $3.23 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.3%.



View all Key Company Metrics for Oracle here>>>



Over the past month, Oracle shares have recorded returns of -4.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ORCL will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.