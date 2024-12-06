Oracle (ORCL) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

In its upcoming report, Oracle (ORCL) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.48 per share, reflecting an increase of 10.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $14.12 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.1%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Oracle metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Cloud license and on-premise license' should arrive at $1.17 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -0.4% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Hardware' should come in at $707.15 million. The estimate suggests a change of -6.5% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Cloud Services and License Support Revenues by Ecosystem' will reach $10.90 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +13.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Services' of $1.37 billion. The estimate points to a change of -0.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Cloud Services and License Support Revenues by Ecosystem- Applications cloud services and license support' stands at $4.89 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +9.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Cloud Services and License Support Revenues by Ecosystem- Infrastructure cloud services and license support' reaching $6.07 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +17.5% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenue- Americas' at $8.91 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.5%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenue- Asia-Pacific' will likely reach $1.82 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa' to reach $3.47 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.5%.



View all Key Company Metrics for Oracle here>>>



Oracle shares have witnessed a change of -0.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ORCL is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

