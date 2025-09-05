Oracle (ORCL) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, Oracle (ORCL) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.47 per share, reflecting an increase of 5.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $15.01 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.8%.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Oracle metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Hardware' should come in at $655.03 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Cloud license and on-premise license' at $875.77 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Cloud Services and License Support Revenues by Ecosystem' to come in at $12.23 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16.3%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Services' to reach $1.27 billion. The estimate points to a change of +0.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Cloud Services and License Support Revenues by Ecosystem- Applications cloud services and license support' will likely reach $5.12 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.4%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Cloud Services and License Support Revenues by Ecosystem- Infrastructure cloud services and license support' reaching $7.04 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +22.5% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenue- Americas' stands at $9.47 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +13.1% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Asia-Pacific' should arrive at $1.80 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa' will reach $3.71 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +15% from the prior-year quarter.

Shares of Oracle have experienced a change of -10.6% in the past month compared to the +2.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ORCL is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.