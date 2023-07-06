News & Insights

Oracle (ORCL) Price Target Increased by 27.06% to 126.21

July 06, 2023 — 12:35 am EDT

The average one-year price target for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) has been revised to 126.21 / share. This is an increase of 27.06% from the prior estimate of 99.33 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 55.55 to a high of 157.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.84% from the latest reported closing price of 115.96 / share.

There are 3487 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oracle. This is an increase of 102 owner(s) or 3.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORCL is 0.61%, an increase of 18.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.74% to 1,344,541K shares. ORCL / Oracle Corp. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of ORCL is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 45,902K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,077K shares, representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORCL by 6.89% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 35,861K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,527K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORCL by 6.42% over the last quarter.

Ofi Invest Asset Management holds 34,168K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 33,639K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,463K shares, representing an increase of 15.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORCL by 24.15% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 27,754K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,617K shares, representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORCL by 5.64% over the last quarter.

The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Sales, Service, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain and Manufacturing, plus Highly- Automated and Secure Generation 2 Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database.

