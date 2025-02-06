Oracle (ORCL) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest market close, Oracle (ORCL) reached $172.35, with a +0.4% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.36%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.51%.

Shares of the software maker witnessed a gain of 5.22% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its of 0% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.11%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Oracle in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Oracle to post earnings of $1.48 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.96%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $14.36 billion, indicating an 8.12% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $6.22 per share and a revenue of $57.65 billion, demonstrating changes of +11.87% and +8.85%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Oracle. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.44% downward. Right now, Oracle possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Oracle is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 27.58. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 31.19.

It's also important to note that ORCL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.71. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Computer - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.28 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 135, placing it within the bottom 47% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

