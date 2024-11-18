Oracle (ORCL) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Oracle (ORCL) closed at $185.73 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.08% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.39% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.6%.

Shares of the software maker have appreciated by 5.18% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.06%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Oracle in its upcoming release. On that day, Oracle is projected to report earnings of $1.48 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10.45%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.12 billion, up 9.14% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $6.20 per share and revenue of $58.02 billion, indicating changes of +11.51% and +9.55%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Oracle. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Oracle is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Investors should also note Oracle's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 29.65. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 30.11 of its industry.

We can also see that ORCL currently has a PEG ratio of 2.73. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Computer - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.56 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

