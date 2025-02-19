Oracle (ORCL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Oracle (ORCL) standing at $181.52, reflecting a +0.96% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.24% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.08%.

Shares of the software maker witnessed a gain of 4.19% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 1.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.37%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Oracle in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.48, up 4.96% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $14.36 billion, up 8.12% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.22 per share and revenue of $57.65 billion. These totals would mark changes of +11.87% and +8.85%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Oracle should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% lower. As of now, Oracle holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Oracle is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.89. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 29.78.

It is also worth noting that ORCL currently has a PEG ratio of 2.84. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Computer - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.2.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 138, positioning it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL)

