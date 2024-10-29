Oracle (ORCL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Oracle (ORCL) closed at $173.49 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.62% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.16% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.37%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.78%.

The software maker's stock has climbed by 1.19% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.67%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Oracle in its upcoming release. On that day, Oracle is projected to report earnings of $1.48 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10.45%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $14.12 billion, indicating a 9.14% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $6.20 per share and revenue of $58.02 billion, indicating changes of +11.51% and +9.55%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Oracle. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.17% lower. Oracle is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

With respect to valuation, Oracle is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.82. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 29.95.

Investors should also note that ORCL has a PEG ratio of 2.57 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Computer - Software industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.48.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ORCL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.