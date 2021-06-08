Oracle (ORCL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Oracle (ORCL) closed the most recent trading day at $84.61, moving +0.8% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the software maker had gained 4.73% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.04% in that time.

ORCL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be June 15, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.31, up 9.17% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $11.07 billion, up 6.01% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ORCL. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ORCL is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, ORCL is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.61. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 35.85, so we one might conclude that ORCL is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, ORCL's PEG ratio is currently 2.07. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Computer - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.43 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ORCL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

