Oracle (ORCL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Oracle (ORCL) closed at $80.27, marking a +0.88% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.15%.

Coming into today, shares of the software maker had gained 1.32% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 0.49%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.58%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ORCL as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, ORCL is projected to report earnings of $1.31 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 9.17%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $11.07 billion, up 6.01% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ORCL should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. ORCL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, ORCL currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.69. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 35.93.

Meanwhile, ORCL's PEG ratio is currently 1.96. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.37 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 132, putting it in the bottom 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

