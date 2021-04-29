Oracle (ORCL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Oracle (ORCL) closed at $75.87 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.47% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.68% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the software maker had gained 6.56% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 10.66%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.41%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ORCL as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.31, up 9.17% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11.07 billion, up 6.01% from the year-ago period.

ORCL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.46 per share and revenue of $40.32 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +15.84% and +3.2%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ORCL. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. ORCL currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ORCL has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.78 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 41.2.

It is also worth noting that ORCL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.97. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Computer - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.69 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

