Oracle (ORCL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Oracle (ORCL) closed at $74.76, marking a +0.34% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.21%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.01%.

Coming into today, shares of the software maker had lost 11.6% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 13.55%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.08%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Oracle as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.36, down 11.69% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11.65 billion, up 3.74% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.76 per share and revenue of $42.24 billion, which would represent changes of +1.93% and +4.36%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Oracle. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Oracle currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Oracle has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.64 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.19.

It is also worth noting that ORCL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.96. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.33 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

