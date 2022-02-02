Oracle (ORCL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Oracle (ORCL) closed at $82.50 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.8% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.94%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.55%.

Coming into today, shares of the software maker had lost 8.78% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 7.56%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.63%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Oracle as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Oracle is projected to report earnings of $1.17 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 0.86%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.51 billion, up 4.21% from the prior-year quarter.

ORCL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.80 per share and revenue of $42.3 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2.78% and +4.49%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Oracle. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% higher within the past month. Oracle is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Oracle is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.9. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 35.23.

Also, we should mention that ORCL has a PEG ratio of 2.11. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Computer - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.7 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

