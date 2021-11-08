Oracle (ORCL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Oracle (ORCL) closed the most recent trading day at $95.14, moving +0.2% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.09% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the software maker had gained 0.59% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 9.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.19% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ORCL as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ORCL to post earnings of $1.11 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.72%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.21 billion, up 4.2% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.65 per share and revenue of $42.23 billion, which would represent changes of -0.43% and +4.31%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ORCL should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.14% lower. ORCL is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Looking at its valuation, ORCL is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 20.41. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 39.6.

It is also worth noting that ORCL currently has a PEG ratio of 2.4. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ORCL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.92 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

