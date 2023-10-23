Oracle (ORCL) Offers NVIDIA AI Enterprise in Cloud Marketplace

Oracle ORCL recently announced that NVIDIA NVDA Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enterprise and the NVIDIA DGX Cloud AI supercomputing platform are now accessible via the Oracle Cloud Marketplace.



This move emphasizes ORCL's commitment to advancing AI by providing easy access to NVIDIA's secure and scalable AI platform for end-to-end development and deployment on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (“OCI”). Qualified customers can acquire NVIDIA AI Enterprise and DGX Cloud using their existing Oracle Universal Credits.



Earlier this year, OCI became the first hyperscale cloud provider to offer NVIDIA DGX Cloud. With the addition of NVIDIA AI Enterprise and its availability in the Marketplace, customers can efficiently perform large-model training for generative AI applications on OCI. This includes workloads optimized by NVIDIA NeMo, a cloud-native framework for building, customizing and deploying generative AI.



Numerous organizations are already leveraging NVDA's accelerated computing and AI on OCI. For instance, Gemelo.ai utilizes NVIDIA Maxine GPU-accelerated AI software development kits and cloud-native microservices on OCI AI Infrastructure to power its advanced text-to-speech, voice-to-voice and voice-cloning systems.

Oracle Cloud Marketplace Faces Tough Competition

Oracle recently got a boost in its cloud marketplace with the partnership with NVIDIA, but it also faces tough competition from giants like Amazon’s AMZN division, Amazon Web Services (“AWS") and Alphabet’s GOOGL Google.



AWS is a major cloud provider with more than 200 distinct services. Amazon does not furnish a uniform uptime guarantee or service-level agreement (SLA) for its entire AWS cloud and it offers SLAs for each specific service.



AMZN provides a regional-level SLA of 99.99% and an instance-level SLA of 99.5%. The company employs a tiered service credit system, where the percentage of service credits is associated with the duration of an outage, which means that the lengthier outages are eligible for greater service credits.



Google, another prominent player in the market, links its SLAs to particular services. For instance, in its Compute Engine, a single instance is assured to have more than 99.5% availability, which rises to 99.99% for instances across multiple zones or load-balanced instances.



Google also provides financial credit when it falls short of its SLAs. It has an extensive network of data centers across the Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe and the Middle East regions.



Oracle Cloud is also a significant player in the cloud industry, known for its emphasis on delivering cloud solutions that seamlessly integrate with Oracle's software and databases. The platform offers a diverse range of cloud services, such as the Oracle Autonomous Database, Oracle Exadata Cloud Service and Oracle Real Application Clusters.



Oracle Cloud is a foundation for tailored applications and compatible with ORCL’s applications and technologies. The company has been extending its network of data centers to enhance its global presence and provide services from various geographic locations.



The selection among Oracle Cloud, AWS, or Google hinges on specific business requirements, existing technology setups, regulatory compliance needs and financial constraints. Typically, organizations assess various cloud providers and conduct thorough cost-benefit assessments to identify the most suitable match for their workloads and overarching strategic objectives.

