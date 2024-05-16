Oracle (ORCL) NetSuite's Innovations to Help Mexican Businesses

Oracle’s ORCL NetSuite has unveiled a suite of new product innovations aimed at assisting businesses in Mexico to streamline their finance processes, enhance insights and boost efficiency. These enhancements include artificial intelligence (AI)-powered analytics, new enterprise performance management (EPM) capabilities, updates tailored for manufacturers and localization features for Mexico, Brazil and Colombia.



Moreover, NetSuite EPM offers comprehensive solutions for planning, budgeting, forecasting and financial reporting. By connecting data from various sources, businesses can enhance visibility, expand insights and drive growth through informed decision-making.



For manufacturing businesses in Mexico, NetSuite’s SuiteSuccess provides tailored industry solutions to optimize processes and meet local requirements, such as tax reporting and foreign trade regulations. The solution can enhance operational efficiency, achieve faster time to value and accelerate success for manufacturing customers.



Additionally, the company introduces solutions like the Connector for Shopify, SuiteBilling and Benchmark 360, which automate data transfer, simplify subscription billing and provide benchmarking insights, respectively. These tools further empower businesses in Mexico to streamline operations, improve customer satisfaction and drive financial performance.

NetSuite’s Partnerships to Aid Cloud Services and License Revenues

Oracle’s NetSuite has partnered with some notable companies. These notable partnerships include collaborations with Deportivo Toluca Futbol Club (FC) and Hotel Equities. These are expected to boost the company’s cloud services and license revenues in the upcoming quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ORCL’s fiscal 2024 cloud services and license revenues is pegged at $43.24 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 22.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings is pegged at $5.58 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.98%.



Deportivo Toluca FC, a renowned Liga MX champion, has partnered with Oracle’s NetSuite to bolster its success both on and off the field. Leveraging NetSuite's integrated business suite, the club has streamlined financial processes, increased efficiency and enhanced decision-making capabilities as it expands its operations and fanbase.



Hotel Equities, a company that manages nearly 300 hotels and resorts across the United States and Canada, has chosen Oracle NetSuite to help it with its business. By using NetSuite, Hotel Equities aims to have better tools to manage its work, make tasks easier, see important data quickly and have a clearer view of its operations.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have gained 15.4% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s growth of 13.5%. This outperformance was due to the company’s expanding partnerships. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



ORCL faces tough competition from giants like Salesforce CRM, Microsoft MSFT and Amazon AMZN.



Salesforce Sales Cloud makes business tasks easier by automating those, finding possible customers and improving communication. It also has special features for government use, helping officials offer faster and more personalized services to citizens. CRM has introduced Einstein 1 Studio, which lets users customize the Einstein Copilot AI assistant in different apps without much hassle.



Microsoft Cloud provides tools and solutions to support businesses in today's changing world. MSFT and Oracle have teamed up to meet the increasing demand for Oracle Database on Azure worldwide. These two companies are expanding the availability of Oracle Database to five more regions, making it accessible in a total of 15 regions worldwide.



Amazon Web Services (“AWS”) offers cloud services to more than 7,500 government agencies. AWS recently announced that a South Korean AI startup called Upstage released the SOLAR MINI Small Language Model on its platform. This model works in Korean and English and assists with tasks like understanding, summarizing and translating content. It is customizable and easy to deploy through Amazon SageMaker JumpStart and AWS Marketplace.



Oracle’s NetSuite has been integrating generative AI capabilities in its platform like Text Enhance and Analytics Warehouse Multi-Instance Connector, which help it stay ahead of its competition.

