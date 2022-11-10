Oracle (ORCL) Makes Order and Pay Easier at Restaurants

Oracle ORCL recently launched the new Oracle MICROS Simphony mobile order and pay solution, which helps restaurants serve customers anytime and from anywhere.



A customer, whether dining in, picking up curbside or lounging poolside, just has to use the handheld restaurant point-of-sale (POS) and payment device to place orders that are received in the kitchen within seconds. While closing out the check, the servers can accept multiple forms of payment, including contactless and mobile wallets, or switch to guest pay mode and allow patrons to swipe, dip or tap their preferred payment card.



With this technology, the staff will be able to focus solely on their guests’ comfort and experience instead of engaging themselves in taking orders or receiving payments. This saves valuable time for the staff and gives greater privacy to customers, hence improving their satisfaction and leading to higher return visits.



The Oracle Micros Simphony helps restaurants manage everything from menu creation to payments with a single line of support and a centralized view of their revenues and credit card processing costs from the POS to their bank account. This increases efficiency and payment transparency.

Oracle Cloud Expands in the Hospitality Sector

With the hospitality sector opening up and booming as the covid restrictions subside, Oracle has been making efforts to bring advancements in this sector to aid its top line.



To help restaurants stay relevant and profitable in the given rapidly changing market and labor shortage issues, Oracle Cloud Marketplace has brought new integrations for MICROS Simphony POS. These new integrations include self-service kiosks, QR codes and AI, automated and tip gratuity distribution, and behavior-based marketing.



In September, BurgerFi partnered with Oracle as it needed a restaurant point-of-sale system for its rapid expansion. Oracle implemented new technologies in the fast-service restaurant, such as customized tablets, contactless payments, tabletop, and kiosk ordering to enhance in-store dining. With all this, the chain has been able to easily scale its franchise to multiple locations and also improve operations, all while providing flawless interactions for customers.



BWH Hotel Group has also integrated its central reservation system with Oracle Hospitality OPERA Cloud property management system (PMS). This allows any hotel within the BWH Hotel Group portfolio to adopt OPERA Cloud to simplify and improve operations while delivering great guest service. This helps BMW Hotels to connect all hotel operation information on a single platform, reduce operating expenses and optimize staffing.



The Oracle Cloud has been gaining traction from the casino business as well. Casinos across the United States are adopting Oracle Cloud to help simplify operations, boost revenues and enrich guest experiences. With these technologies, casinos are enhancing property and financial management and providing better services.



Casinos like Feather Falls Casino, Mohegan Sun and Robinson Rancheria Resort have adopted Oracle Cloud.

Oracle Cloud Faces Tough Competition

Despite striving hard to make product enhancements to gain market share, Oracle is facing tough competition in the cloud service industry. This Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company’s shares have lost 13.2% compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology Sector, which fell 36.5%.

A direct competitor for Oracle in the hospitality sector is Agilysys AGYS, which is a leading technology company that provides innovative software and services for point-of-sale (POS), reservation and table management, property management, inventory and procurement, and workforce management.



It recently announced a meaningful addition to its Asia-Pacific customer portfolio, Mohegan INSPIRE Entertainment Resort, as one of its customers in the Asia-Pacific region that signifies key advancements for Agilysys in the Asia-Pacific region, including its first casino property and large-scale PMS deployment in South Korea.



Other cloud competitors include companies like Amazon AMZN and Microsoft MSFT.



Amazon continues to dominate the global cloud computing space on the back of an increasing number of availability zones and regions served by Amazon Web Services, as it opened one in Bangkok, Thailand some time ago.



Microsoft Azure has become the key growth driver for Microsoft. The company is currently riding on the robust adoption of Azure cloud offerings. Azure is increasing the number of available zones and regions globally as it gears up to open five data centers in the APAC region.

