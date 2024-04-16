Oracle (ORCL) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

The latest trading session saw Oracle (ORCL) ending at $121.09, denoting a +1.01% adjustment from its last day's close. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.41%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.12%.

Shares of the software maker have depreciated by 6.2% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.55% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.9%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Oracle in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.64, signifying a 1.8% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $14.55 billion, indicating a 5.18% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

ORCL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.58 per share and revenue of $53.22 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.98% and +6.53%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Oracle. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.06% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Oracle currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Oracle currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.48. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 29.06, which means Oracle is trading at a discount to the group.

It's also important to note that ORCL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.84. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Computer - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.23 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, placing it within the top 40% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

