Oracle (ORCL) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Oracle (ORCL) closed the latest trading day at $190.37, indicating a +1.27% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.63%.

Heading into today, shares of the software maker had gained 9.03% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Oracle will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.48, reflecting a 10.45% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $14.12 billion, up 9.14% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $6.20 per share and a revenue of $58.02 billion, demonstrating changes of +11.51% and +9.55%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Oracle. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Oracle is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Oracle is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 30.33. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 31.57, which means Oracle is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that ORCL has a PEG ratio of 2.8 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Computer - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.52.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

