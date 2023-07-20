Oracle (ORCL) Health's EHR Joins Universal Health Services

Oracle ORCL Health announced that its electronic health record (EHR) is being incorporated into Universal Health Services' (“UHS”) vast network of behavioral health facilities.



Having already utilized Oracle Health's technology in acute care hospitals for 10 years, this expansion ensures a unified EHR across both acute and behavioral health facilities nationwide, enhancing care decisions and elevating patient safety measures.



UHS boasts a network of more than 200 behavioral health facilities throughout the United States, providing comprehensive inpatient, outpatient and residential treatment for individuals of all ages.



This year, five facilities have implemented the changes and numerous other facilities are currently in progress, with plans for continued integration across the UHS behavioral health facilities in the coming years.



Through the adoption of Oracle Health's EHR in both acute and behavioral health facilities, UHS care teams can facilitate seamless and secure information sharing, fostering a more collaborative treatment approach and enhancing the continuity of patient care. UHS patients also gain the advantage of a portable and digitized record that accompanies them across different care settings, encompassing their complete behavioral and physical health history within a unified record.

Oracle’s Focus on Rural Partnerships to Aid Services Revenues

Recent partnerships in rural areas are expected to boost the company’s Services revenues in the upcoming quarters. The Services revenues recorded in the last quarter were $1.465 billion, contributing 10.36% of total revenues. Shares of Oracle have gained 45.2% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s rise of 42.5% in the same period, given the consistent efforts so far in 2023.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ORCL’s first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings is pegged at a profit of $1.14 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 10.68%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Services revenues is pegged at $1.43 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 5.78%, contributing 11.48% of the total revenues.



Nearly one-fifth of the U.S. population resides in rural areas. These communities often encounter barriers to healthcare access and without rural hospitals, millions of Americans could experience delays and difficulties in obtaining necessary diagnosis, treatment and care.



Oracle Cerner CommunityWorks allows these organizations to better serve the communities and provide essential healthcare services. This approach will not only boost Services revenues but also help ORCL expand its reach throughout the country.



Oracle Cerner CommunityWorks is equipped to meet the unique needs of smaller communities. Presently, more than 300 rural community, critical access and specialty hospitals spanning 45 states in the Unites States have embraced Oracle Cerner's technology, enabling it to provide more effective and efficient patient care within the comfort of patients' localities.



Carroll County Memorial Hospital in rural Missouri has been collaborating with Oracle Cerner since 2010. The partnership has highlighted significant advantages, such as improved management of regulatory and quality information, as well as enhanced support for caregivers through a unified patient record. This centralized view of health information allows caregivers seamless access, regardless of the area of the hospital or clinic the patient visits.



CommunityWorks recently signed contracts with Uintah Basin Healthcare, Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, Sierra Vista Hospital and Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District.

Currently, Oracle carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



