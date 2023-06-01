Oracle (ORCL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Oracle (ORCL) closed at $105.99 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.05% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.99%.

Heading into today, shares of the software maker had gained 11.77% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.42% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Oracle as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Oracle to post earnings of $1.20 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 22.08%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $13.74 billion, up 16.04% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Oracle should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Oracle is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Oracle currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.03. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 27.38, so we one might conclude that Oracle is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that ORCL currently has a PEG ratio of 2.63. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.09 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 113, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

